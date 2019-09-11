Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Perkiomen Avenue
Mt. Penn, PA
Nancy D. (Dineen) Nannen


1932 - 2019
Nancy D. (Dineen) Nannen Obituary
MT. PENN, Pa. - Nancy D. Dineen Nannen, 87, of Mt. Penn, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2019) in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born in Ellicottville, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nina Spitler Dineen. She was the wife of the late Jack W. Nannen, who passed away in 2000.

Nancy graduated from Ellicottville High School and attended Mary Washington College, St. Bonaventure (N.Y.) University and Alfred (N.Y.) University.

She worked at Pomeroy's Department Store as a copy chief, lastly being in charge of 27 stores.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles in the New York Times in "ink" and watching Jeopardy. Nancy also loved her family, cooking and the holidays.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Philip (Laura) of Birdsboro, Tom and Douglas, both of Mt. Penn.

She is predeceased by her daughter, Megan; and brothers, Doug and Jim.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salvation Army-Reading Corps., 301 S 5th St., Reading, PA 19602.

Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
