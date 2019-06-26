Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Schifley) Finley. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Nancy Shifley Finley, of Olean, passed away Monday (June 24, 2019) in her home, surrounded by her loving family.



Nancy was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Olean, and was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence Consedine Schifley.



She was a 1948 graduate of Olean High School, and worked for many years in various capacities, most recently as director for Cattaraugus County's Employment Training Division until her retirement.



She enjoyed several activities after retirement, including gardening, traveling and reading. She also volunteered for St. John's Church bereavement committee as well as served as a greeter at weekly mass. She was a true New York Yankees fan. To her family, she was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her time with them.



Surviving are three daughters, Debra (Daniel) Finley-Cotton of Rochester, Peggy (Steve) Reitz of Allegany and Cynthia (Phil) Pfeifer of Livonia; six grandchildren, Michael (Haylee Nicele) of Los Angeles, Calif., Elizabeth Cottone of Rochester, Justin Pfeifer of Livonia, Lauren (Jacob) Partridge of Arkport, Timothy Reitz of Olean and Alex Reitz of Denver, Colo.; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Albert (Nancy) Schifley and Donald (Nancy) Schifley, both of Olean; a sister, Mary Brown of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at St. John's Church in Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. in the church with Rev. Patrick Melfi, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the , 2564 Walden Ave., Suite 101, Buffalo, NY 14225; or to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



Online condolences may be expressed at OLEAN - Nancy Shifley Finley, of Olean, passed away Monday (June 24, 2019) in her home, surrounded by her loving family.Nancy was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Olean, and was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence Consedine Schifley.She was a 1948 graduate of Olean High School, and worked for many years in various capacities, most recently as director for Cattaraugus County's Employment Training Division until her retirement.She enjoyed several activities after retirement, including gardening, traveling and reading. She also volunteered for St. John's Church bereavement committee as well as served as a greeter at weekly mass. She was a true New York Yankees fan. To her family, she was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her time with them.Surviving are three daughters, Debra (Daniel) Finley-Cotton of Rochester, Peggy (Steve) Reitz of Allegany and Cynthia (Phil) Pfeifer of Livonia; six grandchildren, Michael (Haylee Nicele) of Los Angeles, Calif., Elizabeth Cottone of Rochester, Justin Pfeifer of Livonia, Lauren (Jacob) Partridge of Arkport, Timothy Reitz of Olean and Alex Reitz of Denver, Colo.; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Albert (Nancy) Schifley and Donald (Nancy) Schifley, both of Olean; a sister, Mary Brown of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday (June 28, 2019) at St. John's Church in Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. in the church with Rev. Patrick Melfi, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the , 2564 Walden Ave., Suite 101, Buffalo, NY 14225; or to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760.Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.