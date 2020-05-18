Nancy J. Francis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDREWS SETTLEMENT, Pa. - Nancy J. Francis, 82, of Andrews Settlement, died Friday (May 15, 2020).

The immediate family will hold a private funeral at the Andrews Settlement Baptist Church. The funeral will be video recorded for the public and posted Thursday (May 21, 2020) on www.olneyfoust.com, at the bottom of Nancy's obituary page.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved