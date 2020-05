ANDREWS SETTLEMENT, Pa. - Nancy J. Francis, 82, of Andrews Settlement, died Friday (May 15, 2020).The immediate family will hold a private funeral at the Andrews Settlement Baptist Church. The funeral will be video recorded for the public and posted Thursday (May 21, 2020) on www.olneyfoust.com , at the bottom of Nancy's obituary page.Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com