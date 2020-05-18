ANDREWS SETTLEMENT, Pa. - Nancy J. Francis, 82, of Andrews Settlement, died Friday (May 15, 2020).
The immediate family will hold a private funeral at the Andrews Settlement Baptist Church. The funeral will be video recorded for the public and posted Thursday (May 21, 2020) on www.olneyfoust.com, at the bottom of Nancy's obituary page.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2020.