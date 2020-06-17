OLEAN - Nancy J. Kayes, of 321 North 18th St., went to be with her savior, Jesus, on Monday (June 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Nancy was born July 3, 1943, in Olean, and was a daughter of Arthur E. and Luella E. Phillips Hale. She was formerly married to Paul D. Wilson. On Feb. 23, 1991, in Olean, she married her loving husband, Patrick A. Kayes, who predeceased her May 3, 2017.
Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Hinsdale Central School. She worked at the Olean Times Herald for over 25 years, retiring about 2008.
Nancy was a member of the St. Stephen's Club, the Eagles Club and the Pulaski Club.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers and photography. Nancy was musically inclined and enjoyed playing many instruments, including piano, guitar and organ. She formerly enjoyed bowling and bowled in leagues. Nancy loved watching soap operas, playing euchre and putting together puzzles.
Nancy is survived by two children, Jeffrey L. (Robin) Wilson of Eldred, Pa. and Timothy J. (Kim) Wilson of Bradford, Pa.; three stepchildren, Patrick T. Kayes of Ashville, N.C., Brian D. Kayes of Olean and Kelly Schwabenbauer of Dewittville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two siblings, Allen (Lydia) Hale of Rixford, Pa. and Carol A. Hamilton of Cuba; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her loving husband, Patrick, Nancy was predeceased by her parents; a son, Paul E. "Willie" Wilson on Feb. 16, 2006; and a brother, William "Bill" Hale on Nov. 2, 2012.
Funeral services will be held beginning with a gathering for the immediate family and close friends only, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday (June 18, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a Celebration of Life will be held. The Rev. Alan L. Yates, pastor of the Central Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean.
Please use precautions including the use of a mask during your visit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.