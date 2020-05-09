Nancy J. Swain
1939 - 2020
BEMUS POINT -Nancy J. Swain, 80, of Bemus Point, passed away peacefully in her home, with her family, on Thursday (May, 7 2020).

She was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Elmira, the daughter of the late Floyd and late Geraldine Tressler.

She raised her family in Cuba.

Nancy's pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed sitting on the deck in the sun, garage sales and family Christmas with her grandkids. Nancy was a great hostess and enjoyed having the whole family together.

Nancy is survived by her four children, Loyd (Andrea) Swain II of Cooperstown, Pa., JeanAnn (Barry) Searl of Cuba, JoAnn (Jeff) Kester of Bemus Point and James Swain of Jamestown; grandchildren, Tyson (Kelly), Jennifer (Dale), Jessica (Stephen), Corinna (Tim), Courtney, Christina (Burt) and Hayley (Cole); eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Carol) Tressler and Bonnie Tressler.

Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Floyd (Butch) Tressler; and JoAnn Tressler.

Due to the present health situation, there will be no viewing, but there will be a celebration of life when gatherings are permitted. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads.

Memorials may be made to the Cuba Fire Department or to Chautauqua County Hospice and Palliative Care.

Arrangements are under the care of Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at rinkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs to Nancy's family.
Terri Rock
Friend
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
I will miss you everyday Grandma and cherish our special times together forever. Love you so much.
Jessica
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Lanny Sweet
Friend
