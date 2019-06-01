Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy K. Farr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEGANY - Nancy K. Farr, of 3158 Cranberry Road, returned peacefully to the arms of the Lord Wednesday (May 29, 2019) after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 60 years and family.



Born Feb. 15, 1941, she was the daughter of Milford and Evelyn Austin. She was later adopted by Vernon and Sally Sullivan of Friendship. On Sept. 19, 1959, she married Gerald L. Farr Jr., of Allegany.



Nancy's hobbies included collecting dolls and trading cards. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, bingo and going to the casino.



Nancy's love radiated while spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband Jerry, she is survived by her five children, Jeff (Kim) Farr of Cooper City, Fla., Michael Farr of Washington D.C., and Lisa Farr, Linda (Marv Whiteman) Farr and Sharon (Rick Fortuna) Corkery, all of Allegany; nine grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Crawley, Ashley (Lance) Broadwell, Timothy Monroe, Toby Corkery, Shane Corkery, Jared Corkery, Adrienne Farr, Macenzie Farr and Nicholas Hargis; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Beaulieu and Sally Austin; brothers, Irvin Austin, Richard Austin and Lester Austin; step-brothers, Arthur Sullivan and Fred Sullivan; and step-sister, Brenda Sullivan.



In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Donald Austin.



At Nancy's request, her body was donated, as an anatomical gift, to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine and Science.



A private celebration of Nancy's life will be held by the family.



