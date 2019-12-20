|
OLEAN - Nancy K. Miles, of 119 S. 11th St., passed away Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Nancy was born June 12, 1952, in South Bend, Ind., and was a daughter of Robert I. and Velma Jones. She married the love of her life, Michael R. Chastain, who predeceased her.
Nancy graduated from South Bend High School. She continued her education, earning her associate's degree from Jamestown Community College and her bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.
Nancy worked for several years at the ReHabilitation Center in Olean.
She enjoyed sports, especially football, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. Nancy also enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King books. She loved animals, especially her dog "Jasmine," but she truly loved her children and her grandchildren most.
Nancy is survived by three children, Shawn M. Chastain, and twins Valerie Marie and Brian Douglas Miles, all of Olean; and seven grandchildren, Jordan, Alex, Hudson, Arianna, Ashton, Patience and Alana.
Family and friends will be received for a memorial gathering from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 20, 2019