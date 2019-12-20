|
OLEAN - Nancy L. Dombeck, of 306 N. Ninth St., Olean, passed away Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 28, 1949, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Zella Manning Swanson. On March 17, 1978, she married Robert F. Dombeck, who predeceased her April 19, 2007.
Nancy was a graduate of Olean High School. She worked for many years as a daycare provider at Olean Child Daycare Center and attended the former Transfiguration Church.
Nancy enjoyed being outdoors and taking walks. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of children.
Surviving are one son, Gregory (Jill) Dombeck of Olean; two granddaughters, McKenzie and Grace Dombeck; one sister, Dorothy (Gary) Farr of Eldred, Pa.; one brother, James Swanson of Knapp Creek; a special brother-in-law, Donald (Kari) Dombeck of Allegany; one sister-in-law, Barbara (Mitch) Rakus of Lavonia; two aunts, Ann Martin of Olean and Peggy Maynard of Eldred; and her beloved cat, Lunar.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one brother, Douglas Swanson.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to SPCA in Cattaraugus County, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 20, 2019