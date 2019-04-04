Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy L. Jones. View Sign





Born Aug. 19, 1932, in Olean, she was the daughter of Newton and Bernice Wallen Frost. On April 10, 1954, in Hinsdale, she married Alfred Nelson Jones, who predeceased her May 20, 2002.



Nancy was raised in Hinsdale and graduated from Hinsdale Central School. She then attended Bryant and Stratton Business School in Buffalo.



She spent subsequent years raising her three children, and later worked as a legal secretary for the William J. O'Reilly law firm in Olean for over 10 years.



She was fond of growing flowers at her home and was skilled at breeding irises to create new varieties. To many in the area, she was known as an avid and knowledgeable antique dealer. Her passion was to travel to any lawn sales in search of items of interest, and after collecting and valuing them, would travel with her husband in their mobile camper to various co-ops in the region to sell and search for more to collect.



She is survived by three daughters, Valerie Gee of Olean, Kristie Lee Jones of Hinsdale and Leslie Jones of Hinsdale; three grandchildren, Jody Beck, Jeremy Beck and Aaron Pierce; and four great-grandchildren, Caidon, Cole, Liam and Ryan.



At Nancy's request, no services are being scheduled.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, P.O. Box 375, Olean, NY 14760; or to the , WNY Chapter, 55 Pineview Drive, Buffalo, NY, 14221.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



