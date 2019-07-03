Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Marie (Raykovitz) Counterman. View Sign Service Information J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc 34 W State St Wellsville , NY 14895 (585)-593-3430 Send Flowers Obituary

loving mother, wife and friend



WELLSVILLE - Nancy Marie Raykovitz Counterman passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Sunday (June 30, 2019) at the age of 62.



Born Nov. 13, 1956, and raised in Wellsville, she is the daughter of Betty and the late Frank Raykovitz.



Nancy leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Wayne, whom she fell madly in love with at first site, and sons David and Damon, who were her pride and joy.



In addition, she is survived by her mother, Betty (Silkman) Raykovitz; sister and best friend Sally (William) Acker; five brothers, Jim, Frank (Candy), Dan (Heather), Tony (Mary Jo) and Chris (Marion); sisters-in-law Carolyn (Robert) Mahone, Allison Raykovitz and Judy Counterman; brothers-in-law Paul (Barbara) Counterman, Ray Counterman and Craig Counterman; and all of her nieces, nephews and their babies, whom she cared for very deeply and loved to hug on.



Growing up, Nancy attended the Wellsville Immaculate Conception School and then went on to Wellsville High School, graduating with the Class of 1975 and forming many lifelong bonds along the way. She later went on to earn an associates degree in computer programming/accounting from Alfred State, all while raising her first child, Damon, at the same time. Being a single mother, Nancy did everything in her power to make it work and provide for her family.



Over the years, she has worked for numerous accounting offices all over Allegany County, including Jim Maxwells and the County Clerk's office in Belmont. In December of 1987, Nancy married the love of her life, Wayne, and in 1990, stopped working for a number of years in order to give birth to her second son, David (and spend more time raising her family, which meant the world to her).



After a number of years, she went back to work with Chisholms Tax Services in Wellsville, where she worked for about 15 years, serving her final day last Tuesday as the hard-working dedicated worker that she was. It wasn't just a job for her; it was a duty, not as a paid employee, but as a hometown friend. Although she had many clients, to her it was more than just a job or a paycheck. She loved the people she worked with and for and would go above and beyond to get the job done - and done right!



From start to finish, Nancy was a family woman. She met and fell in Love with Wayne around 1981, and knew from the moment she met him that he was the one she wanted to be the father of her son and husband to grow a family with. Her relentless pursuit paid off, and she never looked back. This was the man that made all her dreams come true. She loved him dearly for close to 40 years.



More than ever, Nancy loved her two boys, Damon and David, and took much pride in watching their achievements. She never missed an event and was always their number one fan, whether on the field, on the court or on the stage; if her boys were playing, she was there and they didn't have to look to know. More often than not, she left the event without a voice because she loved to cheer on the team and rally the troops. "KSA," "Lets Go Lions" and "Good Work Boys" were just a few of her favorite cheers.



Nancy loved people, talking and had a great, big, beautiful illuminating smile! If you had a story, she had the time. Throughout her life she formed many special bonds (Queee!). Anyone who met her was a friend for life. She was the type of person that would hang out and talk to anyone about anything for extended lengths of time just to talk. With her outgoing personality, it's no surprise that aside from family she had hundreds of close friends that she cared for deeply.



Her second home was seasonal camping, with 17 years at Highbanks Campgrounds and the previous 14 years at Homestead Campgrounds, where she earned her nickname "The NightCrawler." She loved socializing and standing next to a nice fire, getting her legs warmed up. She knew all the campers by name. She really enjoyed her time with her friends, and especially loved watching the kids play.



Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A service for Nancy will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ; or by enjoying your time with friends, warming up next to a fire, and talking for hours while spreading love to the people around you.



