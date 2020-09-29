HINSDALE - Nancy R. Jurenko, of 3621 Fay Hollow Road, passed away Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born March 5, 1939, in Portville, she was the daughter of Lionel C. and Thelma Myrick Deibler. In 1964, in Olean, she married John E. Jurenko, who predeceased her in February of 1982.
Nancy attended Olean schools, and worked for a period of years for John Ash Cleaners, in Olean.
She loved spending time camping with her longtime companion, William "Bill" Best, at both Breezy Point and Serenity Hills campgrounds.
She is survived by two sons, John E. Jurenko Jr. of Brooklyn and David Jurenko of Olean; four grandchildren; a sister, Linda "Sue" Mikolajczyk of Hinsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles Deibler and Ronald Deibler; two sisters. Rena Deibler, who died in infancy, and Roberta Barber; and her companion, William "Bill" Best.
The family will be present to receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. The family invites friends to join in a remembrance service that will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.