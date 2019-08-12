|
FRIENDSHIP - Nancyanne Heary, of Route 275, formerly of Franklinville, died Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Absolut Care of Allegany.
Born July 17, 1941, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Albert and Ada Marison Myers. In 1957, in Buffalo, she married Robert Ruhland. In 1986, in Olean, she married David Heary, who survives.
Mrs. Heary was a registered nurse who was employed by St. Francis Hospital; Olean General Hospital; and The Pines in Machias. She retired from the Visiting Nurse Association of Allegany County. While living in Franklinville, she was employed by Engel's Market.
Nancyanne volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Allegany County, and was the nutrition coordinator, in Cuba. She was an avid Bingo player, and would travel throughout the area, to play.
Surviving besides her husband of Friendship, is a son, Robert (Sharon) Ruhland of Franklinville; two daughters, Linda Mumau of Arkansas and Robin (Dale) Wheeler of Delevan; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three stepsons, David (Melissa) Heary of Olean, Nicholas (Kathryn) Heary of Nunda and Philip Heary of Tampa, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Sarah (Matthew) Wiltse of Allegany; two brothers, Ronald (Goodie) Myers and Donald (Donna) Myers, both of Depew; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah McGarvey; and a son, Michael Ruhland; a brother, Buddy Myers.
Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, of Friendship. Celebrating her life, will be Rev. Dr. Derek Cheek.
Memorials may be made to the Friendship Fire Department, 70 Depot St., Friendship, NY 14739.
Online condolences can be made to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 12, 2019