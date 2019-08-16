|
OLEAN - Naomi F. "Tootie" MacNeal, formerly of Union Valley, Hinsdale, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness.
Tootie was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Olean, and was a daughter of Leroy and Malita Witter. On Sept. 19, 1953, she was married to her husband of 50 years, Alan K. MacNeal, who predeceased her on July 11, 2004.
Tootie was mostly a stay-at-home wife and mother. She spent most of her life as a resident of Hinsdale, but for the last 14 years she has resided at The Pines of Olean.
Tootie was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She held most of the elected positions at the Norton-Chambers Post 1434, in Hinsdale. Tootie also held positions in the county auxiliary, finally rising to the District 8 presidency.
She enjoyed baking, crocheting, and knitting, but she truly loved spending time with her family. Tootie will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.
Tootie is survived by five children, Debra (Gene) Tomczyszyn of Rochester, Karen MacNeal of Florida, Sue MacNeal of Cuba, James (Virginia) MacNeal of Portville and Charles (Julie) MacNeal of Hinsdale; 17 grandchildren, Christine, Kenny, Lisa, Jamie, Alan, Ashley, Troy, Aaron, Jennifer, Rebecca, Michael, Bobbie Jo, Dawn, Ian, Melissa, Samantha and Brian; 34 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Charles Witter; and a special niece and nephew, Skip and Ann Curtis of Great Valley.
Along with her loving husband, Tootie was predeceased by five brothers, Leroy, Robert, Donald, Raymond and Daniel; and two sisters, Donna and Gloria.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Michael Sanders, pastor of Five Mile Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019