Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi MacNeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi F. "Tootie" MacNeal


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi F. "Tootie" MacNeal Obituary
OLEAN - Naomi F. "Tootie" MacNeal, formerly of Union Valley, Hinsdale, passed away on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness.

Tootie was born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Olean, and was a daughter of Leroy and Malita Witter. On Sept. 19, 1953, she was married to her husband of 50 years, Alan K. MacNeal, who predeceased her on July 11, 2004.

Tootie was mostly a stay-at-home wife and mother. She spent most of her life as a resident of Hinsdale, but for the last 14 years she has resided at The Pines of Olean.

Tootie was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She held most of the elected positions at the Norton-Chambers Post 1434, in Hinsdale. Tootie also held positions in the county auxiliary, finally rising to the District 8 presidency.

She enjoyed baking, crocheting, and knitting, but she truly loved spending time with her family. Tootie will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

Tootie is survived by five children, Debra (Gene) Tomczyszyn of Rochester, Karen MacNeal of Florida, Sue MacNeal of Cuba, James (Virginia) MacNeal of Portville and Charles (Julie) MacNeal of Hinsdale; 17 grandchildren, Christine, Kenny, Lisa, Jamie, Alan, Ashley, Troy, Aaron, Jennifer, Rebecca, Michael, Bobbie Jo, Dawn, Ian, Melissa, Samantha and Brian; 34 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Charles Witter; and a special niece and nephew, Skip and Ann Curtis of Great Valley.

Along with her loving husband, Tootie was predeceased by five brothers, Leroy, Robert, Donald, Raymond and Daniel; and two sisters, Donna and Gloria.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Michael Sanders, pastor of Five Mile Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now