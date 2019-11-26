|
|
MARIETTA, Ga. - Neil Joseph Goodemote, 89, of Marietta, passed away on Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at his home, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was lovingly attended by his family as he passed.
He was born in West Valley, N.Y., on March 6, 1930, the son of Margaret Burns Goodemote and Leon Goodemote. On Sept. 17, 1949, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, in Olean, N.Y., he married Joan P. Sanzo, who predeceased him on July 1, 2019, and with whom this past September he would have celebrated 70 extraordinarily wonderful years of marriage.
He later moved to Olean with his family, attended St. Mary of the Angels School and graduated in 1948, from Olean High School.
During and after high school and in the early years of his marriage, Neil worked in several Olean area grocery stores, including Lindsey's; the A & P; and Leo's, where he was the produce manager, for a number of years.
In 1965, together with their brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Joan became the original owners and operators of the Beef 'n' Barrel Restaurant, in Olean, followed shortly after by the Heritage Inn Restaurant, also in Olean. Several years later, Neil and Joan owned and operated the Village Green complex at the Olean House, which included the Weathervane Gift Shop, as well as the Weathervane, in Jamestown, N.Y.
As a restaurateur, Neil showed remarkable vision; talent for design; and care and concern for his employees, and the public whom he served, so well. Neil and Joan moved to the Tampa, Fla. area, in 1979, where he operated several produce markets. In 1995, Neil and Joan moved to Marietta, where he worked for the West Cobb Marketplace Publix, until his retirement in 2009, at age 79.
Neil was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta.
Neil was a man of unsurpassed integrity and character, whose Christian values will serve as a model, for his children and grandchildren, throughout their lives. He will be forever remembered for his amazing sense of humor; for his kindness and fairness toward everyone he knew; and most especially, for his undying love for his "Jo" and their children. He was born to serve others, and he served well and uncomplainingly until the end.
Neil is survived by his children David (Linda) Goodemote of Reading, Mass., Patricia (Anthony) Titus of Olean, Gary (Mary Shedd) Goodemote of Brattleboro, Vt., Suzanne Goodemote of Chattanooga, Tenn., Nancy Goodemote of Dallas, Mary (Gregory) Miller of Kennesaw and Margaret (John Quigley) Goodemote of Olean; an 'honorary' son, John (Joann) Driscoll of Rochester, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren, Luke (Meredith) Goodemote of Lynnfield, Mass., Abigail Goodemote of Reading, Anthony Marra Jr. of Falconer, N.Y., Angelo (Danielle) Marra of Falconer, Pasquale (Lori) Marra of Brookhaven, N.Y., Samuel (Jennifer) Marra of Jamestown, Riley Goodemote of St. Paul, Minn., Karen (Chad) Stallings of Denver, Colo., Naomi (Nathan Todd) Sunshine of Powder Springs, Martha (Lorin Jones) Hunter of Chattanooga, Katharine Miller of Marietta, Claire Miller of Marietta, Jacob Miller of Kennesaw and Michael Driscoll of Rochester; 10 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Annette (Jack) Wakeman of Orchard Park, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Goodemote of Olean; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Donna Marie Goodemote; his brothers, Regis, Denis and James Goodemote; his sisters, Eileen Goodemote, Marjorie Ehman and Mary Jean Grace; a daughter-in-law, Linda Goodemote; and a son-in-law, John Quigley.
Visitation for Neil will be observed from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (Nov. 29, 2019) at the West Cobb Funeral Home, 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy Street NW, in Marietta.
Memorials in Neil's name may be made to School of the Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Parkway, Rochester NY 14623; and to Amity Care Hospice, 7961 Highway 92, Suite 200, Woodstock GA 30189, to whom Neil's family is deeply grateful for their care and compassion.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 26, 2019