ALLEGANY - Neil R. "Bob" Sturdy passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo.
Born June 11, 1953, in Girard, Ohio, he was the son of Neil and Angela Harvison Sturdy. On July 21, 1979, at the St. Bonaventure University Chapel, he married his love of his life, Mary McCarthy, who predeceased him July 4, 2018.
Bob was a 1972 graduate of Olean High School, and worked for Dresser Rand, Bluebird Coach Lines, and Olean Wholesale.
Bob had a travel bug spirit. Bob and Mary would enjoy traveling to various sites, flea markets, concerts, and of course, Daytona car races. He also enjoyed bowling, and was an amateur golfer.
Surviving are a brother, Don Sturdy of Marblehead, Mass.; a sister, Leonora (Joseph) Bularzik of Fairfax, Va.; a nephew, Lt. Commander Nicholas (Sarah) Bularzik of Newport, R.I.; a niece, Kristin Bularzik; great-nieces, Cecilia, Rosemary, Gianna and Abigail; and a great-nephew, Christopher.
Memorial plans will be announced at a later date by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig, and Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.