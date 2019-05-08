Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Shoemaker. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Neil Shoemaker, 63, of 113 Oak St., passed away peacefully at his home Monday (May 6, 2019) after a long, courageous battle with cancer.



Born Dec. 15, 1955, in Olean, he was the son of Montgomery and Helen Davis Shoemaker. On Aug. 7, 1982, at St. Philomena Church in Franklinville, he married Michelle Russell, who survives.



Mr. Shoemaker was a 1975 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School. He was the owner and operator of Russell-Shoemaker Heating, Plumbing and Electric in Franklinville until his retirement in 2009.



He was a dedicated man to the community and served along with others in various organizations. Mr. Shoemaker could often be seen lending a helping hand at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels for their bereavement committee and the annual festival. He was also involved in helping the Archbishop Walsh Sports Boosters and Olean Track and Field. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and The Knights of Columbus.



In his free time, he would also enjoy watching Notre Dame athletics, the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. He was a true holiday man with Christmas being his favorite of the seasons. He enjoyed telling stories and cooking for all his family and friends.



Mr. Shoemaker was a man who was devoted to his faith. His infectious personality will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He thought the world of his children and his family was always first priority.



Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are five children, Kaitlin (Andrew) Kilroy, Elise ( Brendan) Barthel, Ariel ( Michael) Wittmer, Neil (Rachel Barry) Shoemaker and Montgomery Shoemaker; two grandchildren, Everett Herbeck and "Little" Neil Shoemaker; five siblings, Suzi, Nancy, Monty, Alecia and Barbara; and several nieces and nephews. He was excited for the arrival of his third grandchild, "Baby Barthel" in October.



He was predeceased by one sister, Katie Kreydt on April 26, 2019.



Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (May 10, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203; or to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.



