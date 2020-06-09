CUBA - Nico van Zwanenberg, of 102 South St., passed away on Sunday (June 7, 2020) at the Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
A complete obituary will be published.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.