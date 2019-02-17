Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole L. Gauck. View Sign

CORRY, Pa. - Nicole L. Gauck, of East Washington Street, died Wednesday (Feb. 13, 2019) at her home.



Born March 14, 1992, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of Jamie Willey and Rita Armison.



Nicole was a graduate of Corry High School and worked as a car detailer at the Corry Auto Auction.



She enjoyed adult coloring books, reading, attending church and writing poems. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children.



Surviving, besides her mother of Machias, is a son, Colton Gauck, and a daughter, Liana Gauck, both of Machias; her maternal grandparents, Duane and Mary Armison of Franklinville, N.Y.; a brother, Joseph Gridley of Chaffee, and a sister, Miranda Gridley; a special aunt, Nannette Lute of Fla.; and two nieces, Jacie Mizell and Rylee Phillips.



Friends may gather with the family from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 19, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, N.Y.



Her funeral service will be held on the same day at 2 p.m.



Celebrating her life will be pastor Blaire Blakeslee of Edinboro.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gaudenzia, 414 W. 5th St., Erie, Pa. 16507.



