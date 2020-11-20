BOLIVAR - Nina Katherine Colter passed on to her Lord to take her place in heaven Monday (Nov. 18, 2020) after a lengthy illness, at the Highland Park Nursing Center in Wellsville.
Born Sept. 6, 1934, in Portville, she was the daughter of Paul and Viola Rose Holcomb. On July 27, 1963, she married Guy "Bud" Colter. They resided in Little Genesee and Bolivar, and were married for 38 years until his death in October 2001.
Nina loved dancing and music. She enjoyed the beauty of nature, and spending time with her family, especially the pride and joy of her life - her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Rick Cornelius of Ashalnd, Ore., Kathy (Kris) Ballarad of Binghamton, Edward (Jody Chmielewski) Cornelius of Bolivar and Galyn (Mark Smith) Corneby of Binghamton; six grandchildren, Shanna Whalen, Ryan Ballard, Joshua Cornelius, Jacob Cornelius, Elisha Colter and Tyler Cornelius; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Donald Holcomb; and sister, Judy Lowe, both of Portville.
Nina's family would like to express their heart-felt gratitude to the Highland Healthcare Center for their care, support and love they gave to their mom.
A graveside service will be held for Nina at 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at the Bowler Day Cemetery in Little Genesee.
Memorials, if desired, maybe made to an organization or research center dedicated to the relief and cure for victims of Coronavirus.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc. 51 S. Main St., Portville.
Online condolences may be made at, www.guentherfh.com.