SALAMANCA - Noel R. Rail, 77, of Salamanca, died Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Dec. 24, 1942, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late William A. and Roberta M. Sweet Rail. He was married April 27, 1963, at the former St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, to the former Donna K. Rupple, who survives.
Mr. Rail was a graduate of Salamanca Central High School.
A lifelong mechanic, he had been employed with Race Buick in Bradford, Pa.; the former O'Laughlin Cadillac; Uhls Buick in Salamanca; and owned and operated the former Rail's Keystone in Salamanca.
He was also a professional driver, working for Ellicottville Central School; Buffalo Transportation, in Kenmore; and Corvus Bus & Charter, in Falconer.
Mr. Rail enjoyed spending time with his family; the outdoors; RVing; carpentry; woodwork; and four-wheeling.
He was a member and board member of the former St. Patrick's Mr. & Mrs. Club, and a member of the Salamanca Kiwanis Club, where he served as a past president on the board of directors. He was also a former Cub Scout leader.
Surviving besides his wife, is a son, Robert (Linda) Rail of Little Valley; a daughter, Lisa Rail; a granddaughter, Amanda Gunn of Olean; two great-granddaughters, Michaelyn and Madalyn Gunn; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Lorelei Aldridge.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Parish, at the convenience of the family, and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Roswell Park at roswellpark.org/giving, or to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, NY 14779.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2020