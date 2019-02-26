Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora E. May. View Sign

RUSHFORD - Nora E. May, of Rushford, died Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019) at her residence, at the age of 82.



She was born March 26, 1936, in Tonawanda, the daughter of the late Irving and Madeline Reitz Pletcher.



She was a homemaker and graduate of North Tonawanda High School.



She was a member of the Rushford Senior Citizens and the Rushford Historical Society.



Nora is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Tom) Fabiny of North Tonawanda; four grandchildren, Jessica (Todd) Coleman, Mack (Carly) Fabiny, Amanda (Dan) Kelly and Sarah Mountain; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Nora, Ryhanna and Davey; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard May, who passed away in 1987; and her daughter, Starr Mountain.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 28, 2019) at the W.S.Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (March 1, 2019).



Memorials may be made to the Allegany SPCA, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.



