ANGELICA - Norine L. Ryan, 63, of 14 East Main St., passed away peacefully Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief and valiant battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 27, 1956, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Warren and Donna Ellsworth Rahmlow.
She was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Angelica Central School, Class of 1974. She continued her education at Alfred State College, graduating with a degree in audio-visual technology.
Norine retired earlier this year after many years as a teacher's aide. She had worked at BOCES, Angelica Central School and retired from Genesee Valley Central School.
Norine was a lifelong member of the Angelica United Methodist Church, where she was also a certified Lay Servant, as well as participating in many various aspects of the church. She was also a member of the Angelica Rescue Squad from 1981 to present, as well as the Allegany County Fireman's Association, and was also the assistant chaplain.
Norine had also devoted a great deal of her time to the Allegany County Fair, where she was the office manager. She was also a proud member of the Olean Kennel Club, and their secretary.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Ryan, whom she married Aug. 30, 1986; her sister, Marcy (Alan) Spears of Tennessee; special family friends, the Haggstrom family - David, Leslie, John and Kate, as well as Jane Tylenda and Dana and Betty Guinnip. Also surviving is Norine's beloved canine, "A Trox RNCATKN." He was her loyal, faithful and ever-loving best friend.
She was predeceased by her parents.
The family was present to receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave. in Angelica. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. today (Dec. 16, 2019) at the Angelica United Methodist Church, with Rev. Stephen Crowell officiating. Burial will be in Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
Friends may make memorial contributions to Angelica United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Angelica NY 14709.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 16, 2019