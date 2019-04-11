MACHIAS - Norma I. Evans, age 105, formerly of Salamanca, died Saturday (April 6, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Machias.
Born Aug. 13, 1913, in Ellicottville, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Lola Grinols Evans. She was raised by her late brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Ellen Evans, after her mother died in childbirth.
Miss Evans was employed at the former Rathbun Molding Corp. and the former Weston's Cookie Factory, both in Salamanca, prior to her retirement. In her later years, she served as a caregiver for several families.
She was a member of the First Congregational Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews, including the Wayne Neudeck family of Delevan.
There will be no visitation. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019