OLEAN - Norma L. Tarr, of 3088 Route 16 North, passed away Thursday (May 9, 2019) at her mother's home, following an illness.
Norma was born June 26, 1962, in Olean, and was the daughter of Norman L. and Geraldine Reese Skinner. She was formerly married to Ronnie Tarr.
Norma worked at Burger King in Olean for about five years in the early 2000s.
She enjoyed swimming, cooking outside on the grill and raising her family, but she truly loved her children and spending time with all of them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norma is survived by her mother, Geraldine Skinner of Portville; three children, Travis E. Skinner of Wellsville, Daniel D. Skinner and Brittany N. Tarr, both of Portville; eight grandchildren, Korinne, Nathaniel, Payton, Brayden, Mikah, Taylor, Reeselynn and Evan; six great-grandchildren, Maggy, Lancet, Bryson, Aubree, Jakxen and Rylee; five siblings, Rose M. Zeth of Salamanca, Kathy M. (Robert) Lycett of Texas, Gerri J. Johnson and Norman L. Skinner Jr., both of Salamanca, and Dustin Joseph (Jennifer) Skinner of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.
At this time no public visitation or services.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 11, 2019