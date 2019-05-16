Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma R. Pizza. View Sign Service Information Treusdell Funeral Home 50 W Main St Friendship , NY 14739 (585)-973-2071 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Dec. 20, 1927, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of William H. and Ruth R. Johnson Kruger. On Nov. 29, 1949, in Belmont, she married Gino Pizza, who died Jan. 5, 1995.



Norma had resided most of her life in Friendship and was a graduate of Friendship Central School, Class of 1946.



After school, she did housekeeping in the Friendship area. She also was a clerk at the Friendship Market Basket for a short time and waitressed at the Friendship Diner. Later she was a ticket seller at the Friendship Movie Theater. From 1946 until 1949, she was a supervisor at Acme Electric Corp. in Cuba.



After her marriage to Gino, she and her husband moved to Long Island. In 1952 they relocated to Chicago, Ill., and in 1964 she was hired at Sears and Roebuck and Co. there as a merchandiser, working until her retirement in 1987. At that time she and her husband came back to Friendship where she became director of the Friendship Library for several years. Leaving the library for a time, she returned in the late 90s, coming back as a clerk.



She was a past member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Friendship; member of the



Norma enjoyed reading, eating in various restaurants with her friends and gardening. She especially loved being with her friends.



Surviving are two sons, Tom (Inga) Pizza of Marango, Ill., and Tim (Aimee) Pizza of Bridgeview, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Pizza of New Hampshire; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a niece, Andrea (Terry) Glass of Hickory, N.C.



She was predeceased by a son, David Pizza; and a sister, Betty Sue Compton.



There will be no visitations. A private graveside service will be held for family members at the convenience of the family.



Memorials may be made to a .



Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral home, Friendship. FRIENDSHIP - Norma R. Pizza, 91, of 7294 County Road 20, died Monday (May 13, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.Born Dec. 20, 1927, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of William H. and Ruth R. Johnson Kruger. On Nov. 29, 1949, in Belmont, she married Gino Pizza, who died Jan. 5, 1995.Norma had resided most of her life in Friendship and was a graduate of Friendship Central School, Class of 1946.After school, she did housekeeping in the Friendship area. She also was a clerk at the Friendship Market Basket for a short time and waitressed at the Friendship Diner. Later she was a ticket seller at the Friendship Movie Theater. From 1946 until 1949, she was a supervisor at Acme Electric Corp. in Cuba.After her marriage to Gino, she and her husband moved to Long Island. In 1952 they relocated to Chicago, Ill., and in 1964 she was hired at Sears and Roebuck and Co. there as a merchandiser, working until her retirement in 1987. At that time she and her husband came back to Friendship where she became director of the Friendship Library for several years. Leaving the library for a time, she returned in the late 90s, coming back as a clerk.She was a past member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Friendship; member of the Moose Club in Chicago; member of the Friendship American Legion Post 1168 ladies auxiliary; member of the Musical Literary Club; a member of the Garden Club of Friendship; member of The Red Hat organization; and a member of the Maple Grove Cemetery Board.Norma enjoyed reading, eating in various restaurants with her friends and gardening. She especially loved being with her friends.Surviving are two sons, Tom (Inga) Pizza of Marango, Ill., and Tim (Aimee) Pizza of Bridgeview, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Pizza of New Hampshire; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a niece, Andrea (Terry) Glass of Hickory, N.C.She was predeceased by a son, David Pizza; and a sister, Betty Sue Compton.There will be no visitations. A private graveside service will be held for family members at the convenience of the family.Memorials may be made to a .Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral home, Friendship. Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Moose Club Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations