FRANKLINVILLE - Norman A. Doberstein, of Trowbridge Road, died Saturday (March 9, 2019) at his home.



Born Nov. 14, 1935, in Buffalo, he was the son of Henry and Marie Krukowski Doberstein. In 1958, in Buffalo, he married Alice Mentkowski. In 1969, in Lancaster, he married Patricia Hutson, who died April 2, 2001.



Norman was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Buffalo.



He was a member of the bricklayer and trowel trades, working for St. Bonaventure University, where retired in 1999. He then became the head of maintenance at the Maple Leaf Apartments in Franklinville, retiring in 2018.



He was a member of Bricklayers Local 49, out of Buffalo.



Mr. Doberstein enjoyed landscaping and gardening.



Surviving is his loving companion, Claudette Temblay of Franklinville; his children, Heath (Samantha) Doberstein of Franklinville, Eric (Katharine) Doberstein and Lance (Liz) Doberstein, both of Holland, Vivian (Robert) Stephens of S.C., Tina Palmeri of Fla., Frederick Palmeri and Anthony (Sharyl) Palmeri, both of Olean, and Julie (Paul) Zega of Canada; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.



Friends may gather with the family from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St. Franklinville. A Memorial Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) in St. Philomena's R.C. Church, 26 Plymouth Ave., Franklinville. Celebrant will be Rev. David Tourville.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial to St. Philomena's R.C. Church.



7 N Main St

Franklinville , NY 14737

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close