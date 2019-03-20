Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman A. Wilson. View Sign

OLEAN - Norman A. Wilson, of 609 East State St., went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday (March 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.



Norman was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Olean, and was a son of Woodrow and Twila Wilson. He was raised by Twila and his stepfather, Ronald Brooks. On May 30, 1961, he married his wife of 51 years, Lelia J. Lette, who predeceased him Jan. 6, 2013.



Norman served in the



In 1968 he began working for the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works as a truck driver and plow operator, retiring after 25 years of service in 1993. After he retired, Norman worked for the City of Olean as a parking lot attendant, and he also worked part time at Mickey's Restaurant, where he became friends with everyone.



He was a Miami Dolphins football fan.



Norman is survived by two daughters, Marcia C. (Doug) Keppel of Leon and Victoria A. (John) Irons of Olean; four grandchildren, Doug (Holly) Keppel, Shawn Keppel, Jeremy Sturm and Jerrica McKune; three great-grandchildren, Eden and Fiona McKune, and Kaylee Keppel; and a special friend, Lynn Moore.



Along with his loving wife, Norman was predeceased by a sister, Donna Williams; and two sons, Rick and Paul Sturm.



Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Stephen Patrick, pastor of the Mt. Zion Christian Assembly, will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. View Cemetery, Veteran's Field of Honor, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. View Cemetery, P.O. Box 1044, Olean, NY 14760; or to the , 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203.



Online condolences may be made at OLEAN - Norman A. Wilson, of 609 East State St., went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday (March 18, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.Norman was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Olean, and was a son of Woodrow and Twila Wilson. He was raised by Twila and his stepfather, Ronald Brooks. On May 30, 1961, he married his wife of 51 years, Lelia J. Lette, who predeceased him Jan. 6, 2013.Norman served in the U.S. Navy from Nov. 29, 1956 to Dec. 1, 1960 and from March 22, 1962 to July 16, 1965.In 1968 he began working for the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works as a truck driver and plow operator, retiring after 25 years of service in 1993. After he retired, Norman worked for the City of Olean as a parking lot attendant, and he also worked part time at Mickey's Restaurant, where he became friends with everyone.He was a Miami Dolphins football fan.Norman is survived by two daughters, Marcia C. (Doug) Keppel of Leon and Victoria A. (John) Irons of Olean; four grandchildren, Doug (Holly) Keppel, Shawn Keppel, Jeremy Sturm and Jerrica McKune; three great-grandchildren, Eden and Fiona McKune, and Kaylee Keppel; and a special friend, Lynn Moore.Along with his loving wife, Norman was predeceased by a sister, Donna Williams; and two sons, Rick and Paul Sturm.Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday (March 22, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Stephen Patrick, pastor of the Mt. Zion Christian Assembly, will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. View Cemetery, Veteran's Field of Honor, at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. View Cemetery, P.O. Box 1044, Olean, NY 14760; or to the , 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard, Buffalo, NY 14203.Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc

646 E State St

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.