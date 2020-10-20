WELLSVILLE - Norman C. Mesler, of Bolivar Road, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.
He was born in Alma, on July 16, 1927, to the late John and Frances Pinney Mesler Jr. He was married to the former Mary Lou Bush, who predeceased him on July 31, 2014.
Norman attended grade school in Alma, and later attended Wellsville Central High School. He was employed in the local oil and gas fields, and played baseball, for the Alma Comets, in the early 1950's. It was said that no one could hit a baseball further than Norman!
He later became a self employed contractor, and had his shop in the former Shawmut Train Depot, in Bolivar, and also owned and operated the Mesler Quaker State, in Bolivar.
Norman was an avid shooter, who was a member of many local Rod and Gun Clubs. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, was a life member of the Bolivar Fire Department and a member of the Oil Producers Association.
He is survived by four sons, Timothy Mesler of White Plains, Michael (Kathy) Mesler of Bolivar, John (Kevin Morse) Mesler of Little Genesee and Christopher Mesler of North Carolina; four daughters, Mary Ellen Mesler of Olean, Martha (Stephen) Shannon of Bolivar, Maureen (Robert) Brewer of Bolivar and Mindy (Jamie) Herman of Wellsville; a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Mesler of Bolivar; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Shirley Green of Wellsville; a brother, Gary (Diane) Chandler of Casper Wyom.; several nieces and nephews.
Norman was predeceased by his parents; two sons, Martin and Daniel Mesler; three grandsons, Chad Brewer, Jason Mesler and Joseph Herman; a brother-in-law, Boyd Green; a sister, Patricia Reed; and a nephew, Jeff Green.
Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Wellsville. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) in the funeral home, which will be available to the public via livestream, on the J.W. Embser Sons Facebook page. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials, in Norman's name, can be made to the Bolivar Fire Department.
To leave online condolences please visit embserfuneralhome.com.