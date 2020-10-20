1/
Norman C. Mesler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Norman C. Mesler, of Bolivar Road, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.

He was born in Alma, on July 16, 1927, to the late John and Frances Pinney Mesler Jr. He was married to the former Mary Lou Bush, who predeceased him on July 31, 2014.

Norman attended grade school in Alma, and later attended Wellsville Central High School. He was employed in the local oil and gas fields, and played baseball, for the Alma Comets, in the early 1950's. It was said that no one could hit a baseball further than Norman!

He later became a self employed contractor, and had his shop in the former Shawmut Train Depot, in Bolivar, and also owned and operated the Mesler Quaker State, in Bolivar.

Norman was an avid shooter, who was a member of many local Rod and Gun Clubs. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, was a life member of the Bolivar Fire Department and a member of the Oil Producers Association.

He is survived by four sons, Timothy Mesler of White Plains, Michael (Kathy) Mesler of Bolivar, John (Kevin Morse) Mesler of Little Genesee and Christopher Mesler of North Carolina; four daughters, Mary Ellen Mesler of Olean, Martha (Stephen) Shannon of Bolivar, Maureen (Robert) Brewer of Bolivar and Mindy (Jamie) Herman of Wellsville; a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Mesler of Bolivar; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Shirley Green of Wellsville; a brother, Gary (Diane) Chandler of Casper Wyom.; several nieces and nephews.

Norman was predeceased by his parents; two sons, Martin and Daniel Mesler; three grandsons, Chad Brewer, Jason Mesler and Joseph Herman; a brother-in-law, Boyd Green; a sister, Patricia Reed; and a nephew, Jeff Green.

Friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Wellsville. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) in the funeral home, which will be available to the public via livestream, on the J.W. Embser Sons Facebook page. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials, in Norman's name, can be made to the Bolivar Fire Department.

To leave online condolences please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved