FRANKLINVILLE - Norman D. Rose, 96, of Lyndon Road, passed away peacefully at home, Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) with his family by his side.
He was born Dec. 4, 1922, in Rushford, one of 11 children, to Simeon and Ruth Austin Rose.
He moved from Rushford to Farmersville, when he was five years old, and attended Rushford schools. He moved to Franklinville in 1947, when he married the former Margaret Wilson, and has lived there since.
As a younger man, he drove snowplow for the county, and delivered milk to the plant ,before starting his own dairy farm. In 1967, he married Geraldine Lawyer, who predeceased him in 2010.
He helped build, and was a member of, the Farmersville Center Community Church, and delivered Meals On Wheels, for over 25 years. He was a member of the RSVP Square Dancers Club, and was until recently, dancing three nights a week with his very special friend, Mary Cory.
He was also the president of the annual Rose reunion, and he built and ran the "Polk-a-Dot" Animal Farm in the 1970's, on his farm at the end of Maple Avenue, in Franklinville. He cleared and chopped the trees when he built his own home from scratch.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Robert Amitrano) Hage of Lydonville and Vero Beach, Fla.; a son, Paul (Karen Lippert) Rose of Franklinville; seven grandchildren, Michael Hage, Steven (Liane) Hage, David (Kirin) Hage, Kara (Carlos) Altschul, Andrew (Brittany) Rose, Scott Rose and Julia (Jeff) Duszak; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters, Glenda Slocum, Ethel Camp, Emma Latten, Evelyn Winchell, Velma Rose, Stanley Rose, Karl Rose, Simeon Rose, Herbert Rose and Wilfred Rose.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Arthur McElheny, officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Farmersville Center Community Church, 9038 Route 98 N., Franklinville. Private burial will be held in the Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Dept. Ambulance, PO Box 74, Franklinville, NY 14737, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2019