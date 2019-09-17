Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Norman L. Davis


1934 - 2019
Norman L. Davis Obituary
WEBSTER - Norman L. Davis, 85, of 355 Spinnaker Lane, passed away Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at Highland Park Healthcare Center, in Wellsville.

He was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Wellsville, the son of the late Harold and Olive Headley Davis. On June 7, 1962, he married Jung Ja Choi, who predeceased him Aug. 23, 2011.

Norman was raised in Wellsville, and was a graduate of Wellsville Central School.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the U. S. Air Force, from 1952 to 1956. He graduated from Alfred University with a master degree in psychology. He was employed, as a psychologist, for the Gananda Central School District, retiring July 1, 1996.

Norman was part of the Rochester poetry scene, and helped Pure Kona open mike, which began in 1993. He was the main constituent of Haz Mat Review, a publication of local and national poets.

He will be missed by many.

He is survived by a daughter, Lorraine Davis of Webster; two sons, Foster Davis of Webster and Walter Davis of San Francisco, Calif.; and a granddaughter, Hana Kleppe.

Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 34 W. State St., in Wellsville. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the .

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
