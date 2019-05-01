Norman L. Milne (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA
16748
(814)-697-6570
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Church of God
Main Street
Eldred, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Church of God
Main Street
Eldred, NY
View Map
Obituary
ELDRED, Pa. - Norman L. "Norm" Milne, 72, a longtime resident of Eldred, passed away Monday (April 29, 2019).

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the First Church of God, Main Street, Eldred, where a celebration of Norm's life will follow at 2 p.m.

Norm's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Norm, please visit www.virgillhoward funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 1, 2019
