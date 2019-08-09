|
ELDRED, Pa. - Norvelle A. Shields, of Eldred, passed away peacefully, Wednesday (Aug. 7, 2019) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, surrounded by her family, after a short illness.
Born July 26, 1933, in East Aurora, N.Y.,she was the daughter of Curtis "Pa" and Carolyn Yanda Fischer. On June 18, 1956, she married Dale C. Shields, who predeceased her in 2015.
Norvelle grew up in Portville N.Y., and was a 1951 graduate of Portville Central School, while continuing to work at her parents' restaurant, Fisher's.
She had a love for gardening, especially flowers; doing crossword puzzles; and watching Jeopardy. She also enjoyed taking care of her miniature dachshunds, over the years.
Norvelle believed everyone should have an education, and at the age of 50, went to Jamestown Community College, receiving her associate degree. In 1986, she graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing, as a licensed practical nurse, and primarily worked for Dr. Wu, in Allegany, until her retirement. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher, for BOCES.
She is survived by her children, Dana (Teresa) Shields of Eldred; a daughter, Carolyn (Lenny Suchora) Shields of Olean; a brother, Curt (Helen) Fischer of Allegany, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Dan (Abby) Shields of Ringtown and Kevin Shields of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her a sister, Katheryn (Gus) Kayes of Portville.
The family is grateful for the care Norvelle received at Mercy Hospital, The Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, and the Olean General Hospital.
Private services for Norvelle will be held at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main Street, Portville on Friday (August 9, 2019). Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred, PA.
Memorials if desired, may be made to Lamphier Cemetery Association, PO Box 29, Eldred, PA 16731.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 9, 2019