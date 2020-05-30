BOLIVAR - With great sadness, we announce the passing of Olga Maria Rende Iantorno.



Olga attended school in Nogiano and Rende, Italy. At the age of 18, she immigrated to the United States, and finished her schooling at Bolivar Central, in 1949.



She married Rubens Iantorno on July 25, 1953, at St. Mary's of the Angels Church, in Toronto, Canada. Rubens and Olga owned and operated the Chef Grill in Bolivar, from 1977 to 2005, which was famous for the Olga Burger.



Olga was "Nana" and "Mom" to many, and became a legend in Bolivar for her Italian cookies and food. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St Mary's Parish and the Alter and Rosary Society in Bolivar. She often made cookies, pasta, and meatballs for many of the parish events. An article was written about her in the Cuba Patriot about her famous Italian cookies.



She was the cherished mother, of Robert (Sharon) Iantorno, Tina (Richard) Joyce, Linda Iantorno (Tom Ciocca), Richard (Mary) Iantorno, and Randy (Heather) Iantorno; loving Nana, to Miranda (Ned) Gould, Danielle (John) Palmer, Miria Iantorno (Chad Millward), Cory Joyce, Nikolas and Jeremy Miska, Sam, Ian and Adam Iantorno, and Tea', Chiara and Ryder Iantorno; great-grandma, to Tatum, Jessen, Katelynn Giles, Connor and Liam Palmer; great-great-grandma, to Sherlock Tascone; a brother, Simone (Vittoria) Rende; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; and all her friends that called her "Nana."



She was predeceased by her parents, Luigi and Concetta Rende; her sister, Luisa Giraldi; and her loving husband of 50 years, Rubens Iantorno, on Oct. 28, 2003.



Olga was known for her kindness and generosity and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A private Christian burial is scheduled on Monday (June 1, 2020). Because of these times, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled when permitted.



Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bolivar.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 43 Maple Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895 or to Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895



Arrangements are under direction if the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar.

