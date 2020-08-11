1/1
Onalie J. (Jones) Austin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Onalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Onalie J. Jones Austin, 87, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Eldred, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness.

Born on Saturday, Dec. 19, 1932, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Joseph and Ruth A. Jandrew Miller. She was married to LaVern Jones, who predeceased her. On Jan. 6, 2000, in Shinglehouse, she married Morris H. Austin, who passed away on April 8, 2011.

Onalie was a former member of the Eldred REACT CB Club. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, collecting stuffed animals and bird watchng.

Surviving are four grandsons, Matt (Elizabeth) Miller of Rixford, Alex (Jessica Harvey) Miller and Justin Miller, both of Shinglehouse and Joe (Julie) Miller of Fairborn, Ohio; several great-grandchildren, including Jameson Emery Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Onalie was predeceased by her son, Bruce Miller, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2019; six sisters, Mildred J. Bryant, Edna Reynolds, Esther James, Bonnie Miller, Marion McDermit and Rosalie; and four brothers, Douglas Miller, Joseph Miller, Jr., Fred "Sonny" Miller and Gordon Miller.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where a time of remembrance will follow at noon. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.

Onalie entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Onalie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved