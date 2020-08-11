SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Onalie J. Jones Austin, 87, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Eldred, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 9, 2020) in Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness.
Born on Saturday, Dec. 19, 1932, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Joseph and Ruth A. Jandrew Miller. She was married to LaVern Jones, who predeceased her. On Jan. 6, 2000, in Shinglehouse, she married Morris H. Austin, who passed away on April 8, 2011.
Onalie was a former member of the Eldred REACT CB Club. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, collecting stuffed animals and bird watchng.
Surviving are four grandsons, Matt (Elizabeth) Miller of Rixford, Alex (Jessica Harvey) Miller and Justin Miller, both of Shinglehouse and Joe (Julie) Miller of Fairborn, Ohio; several great-grandchildren, including Jameson Emery Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Onalie was predeceased by her son, Bruce Miller, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2019; six sisters, Mildred J. Bryant, Edna Reynolds, Esther James, Bonnie Miller, Marion McDermit and Rosalie; and four brothers, Douglas Miller, Joseph Miller, Jr., Fred "Sonny" Miller and Gordon Miller.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where a time of remembrance will follow at noon. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
Onalie entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
