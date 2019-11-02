Home

Ora-Jean Perry


1944 - 2019
Ora-Jean Perry Obituary
CARLISLE, Pa. - Ora-Jean Perry of Carlisle, passed away Oct. 9, 2019.

She was born April 22, 1944, in Olean, N.Y., to the late Russell and Norma McBryar Coletti. Ora-Jean married William Perry, on June 20, 1964.

Ora-Jean was a graduate of Portville (N.Y.) Central School and Olean Business Institute (OBI). She authored two books, published by Christian Faith Publishing, entitled Mr. Duncan's Garden and Devotional Journal.

Surviving in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Christine (Thomas) Barrick; a son, Jason Perry; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two brothers, David (Sandi) Coletti of Portville N.Y. and Norman (Rae) Coletti of St. Augustine, Fla.; and a sister, Constance Coletti of Olean.

In addition to her parents, Ora-Jean is preceded in death by her half-brothers, Russell (Betty) Coletti and Donald (Angie) Coletti.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Oct. 19, 2019 at the Hoffman Funeral Home in Carlisle.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network for lymphedema research.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
