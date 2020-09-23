1/
Orpha J. Flick
OLEAN - Orpha J. Flick, 98, of the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, of Olean, formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away Sunday (Sept. 20,2020).

She was born Jan. 22, 1922, in Sayre, to the late Richard and Permilla Vough Sherman. On April 14, 1941, she married the late Charles W. Flick. They were married 45 years before his passing.

She was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church and the Senior Citizens.

She enjoyed the senior citizen trips, quilting with her dear friend Grace Geffert, reading, playing cards and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Norman) Davis of Hinsdale; son, Robert (Jayne) Flick of Sayre; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Flick of Athens, Pa. .She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Tammy, Scott, Michael, Lisa, Leslie, Terry, Tracy, Brian and Ashley. Orpha also has 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides being predeceased by her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two sons, Charles R. Flick and Arthur E. Flick; her brother, Wilbur (Jeanne) Sherman; her sister, Geraldine (William) Weaver; and daughter-in-law, Barbara A. Flick.

Services will be held Thursday (Sept. 24,2020) at the Valley Presbyterian Church in Waverly. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Sharon Knoell officiating. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre.

Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Orpha's family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Cremation & Funeral Service
1297 Elmira Street
Sayre, PA 18840
570-888-0756
