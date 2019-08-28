|
SMETHPORT, Pa. - Miss Orva Jean Halpenny, 86, of Southlake, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.
Jean was born at home in Smethport on Aug. 10, 1932, the daughter of the late William Orville Halpenny and Hester Kerr Halpenny.
She was a 1950 graduate of Smethport High School. Jean worked and lived in Smethport and Olean, N.Y., before making her home in Texas.
She was an avid Penn State football fan.
Jean is survived by a niece, Karen Sue Edwards and her husband Bill of Harrisburg; and nephews, William Orville Halpenny II of Loveland, Colo. and Michael Robert Halpenny Sr. and his wife Becky of Bellefonte.
In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her brother, William Kerr Halpenny in 2014; and sister-in-law, Betty Ann Brockitt Halpenny in 2012.
Graveside service and internment for Jean will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) at Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport, with Deacon Deb Cavagnaro officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 602 W. Main St., Smethport, PA 16749.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019