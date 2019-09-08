Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen L. "Stub" Graves


1935 - 2019
Owen L. "Stub" Graves Obituary
OLEAN - Owen L. "Stub" Graves, of 611 N. First St., passed away Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at the Bradford Manor in Bradford, Pa.

Born Dec. 1, 1935, in Hinsdale, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Phoebe Backus Graves. On Feb. 21, 1965, he married Helen M. Canfield, who predeceased him.

Stub drove truck for Roadway Express for many years until his retirement.

He enjoyed camping and traveling in his free time. He had a great love for his dogs, Libby and Aphrodite.

Surviving are his four stepsons, Gerald Howard of Olean, Lawrence (Cheryl) Howard of Portville, Robert (Muriel) Howard of Portville and Daniel (Joyce Nutt) of Jamestown; two brothers, Lynn Graves of Olean and Donald (Judy) Graves of Portville; many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Howard of Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by two stepsons, Allen Howard and Glen "Fred" Howard; and one sister, June Ellis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.

Memorials if desired may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
