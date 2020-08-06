RUSHFORD - Pamela S. Taylor, of 8934 Lower St., died Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) in her home.
She was born April 3, 1962, in Cuba, a daughter of the late Theodore "Ted" and Esther Bliss Taylor.
Pam was a former employee of Prestolite Co. in Arcade. Her greatest joy was being with her granddaughter.
Surviving are a son, Dylan Taylor; a granddaughter, Emma Taylor; a sister, Sandy Taylor; two brothers, Kevin (Dawn) Taylor of Rushford and Dale (Sally) Taylor of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) in White Cemetery, Rushford. Jerry Clark Jr. will officiate.
Flowers are gratefully appreciated. The funeral service will be streamed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
