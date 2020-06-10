OLEAN - Patience P. Kolaskinski, of 116 N. 13th St., Olean, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at home.
Born Jan. 7, 1932, in East Smethport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Archie and Crystal Cunningham Freeman.
Patience was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1950.
She first worked for the Department of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C. Later, she worked as a secretary for the Olean City School District at School Number 8, Hillside Elementary, Washington West Elementary and North Hill Elementary.
Patience enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid reader. She loved watching baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. Most of all, she truly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are five children, Becky Kolaskinski of Olean, Christine (Robert) Jones of Virginia Beach, Va., Joseph Kolaskinski of Olean, Karen Kolaskinski of Olean and Deborah Kolaskinski of Olean; six grandchildren, Kyle Kolaskinski, Nicholas Kolaskinski, Zachary Jones, Sarah Jones, Meghan Warner and Matthew Foster; four great-grandchildren, Brock Foster, Mattison Foster, Jason Baum and Hailey Foster; one brother, Alex Freeman of Bradford, Pa.; one sister, Crystal King of Lockport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Catherine Rutherford, Virginia Bess, Hannah Becker, Ruth Mary Freeman, Archie Freeman Jr., Sidney Freeman and Richard Freeman.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no visitation or burial service.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Olean Public Library, 134 N. Second St., Olean, NY 14760.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.