Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Buckley. View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Send Flowers Obituary

AUSTIN, Texas - Patricia A. Buckley, an Olean, N.Y. native and longtime resident of New York City, passed away Wednesday (June 19, 2019) in Austin, where she had recently been residing.



Born Aug. 26, 1934, in Ft. Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Raymond H. and Marie F. Fluent Buckley.



Patricia was a graduate of Olean High School and received her undergraduate degree from Wells College in Aurora, N.Y.



Soon after, she moved to NYC and began a long career in the publishing field where she worked for a number of companies. Her most recent position was as the Vice President and Director of Subsidiary Rights for HarperCollin's Children's Books, from which she retired in 2002.



She loved her job, especially when it enabled her to enjoy work-related travel. She was a gourmet cook, enjoyed listening to music and took full advantage of the cultural opportunities such as musicals and plays offered to her by living in New York.



She is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Jane (Jim) DiSorbo of Austin; two nephews, Jim M. (Jill) DiSorbo of Austin and Shanon DiSorbo of Clear Lake Shores; a niece, Jennifer DiSorbo (Brian) Crooks of Leander; several grand nieces and nephews and many close friends.



She was predeceased by a sister Susan Buckley and a grandniece Kate DiSorbo.



There will be a visitation Monday (June 24, 2019) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to the of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 or to a .



Online condolences may be expressed at AUSTIN, Texas - Patricia A. Buckley, an Olean, N.Y. native and longtime resident of New York City, passed away Wednesday (June 19, 2019) in Austin, where she had recently been residing.Born Aug. 26, 1934, in Ft. Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Raymond H. and Marie F. Fluent Buckley.Patricia was a graduate of Olean High School and received her undergraduate degree from Wells College in Aurora, N.Y.Soon after, she moved to NYC and began a long career in the publishing field where she worked for a number of companies. Her most recent position was as the Vice President and Director of Subsidiary Rights for HarperCollin's Children's Books, from which she retired in 2002.She loved her job, especially when it enabled her to enjoy work-related travel. She was a gourmet cook, enjoyed listening to music and took full advantage of the cultural opportunities such as musicals and plays offered to her by living in New York.She is survived by her beloved sister, Mary Jane (Jim) DiSorbo of Austin; two nephews, Jim M. (Jill) DiSorbo of Austin and Shanon DiSorbo of Clear Lake Shores; a niece, Jennifer DiSorbo (Brian) Crooks of Leander; several grand nieces and nephews and many close friends.She was predeceased by a sister Susan Buckley and a grandniece Kate DiSorbo.There will be a visitation Monday (June 24, 2019) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.Memorials, if desired, may be made to the of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr Suite 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 or to a .Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.