OLEAN - Patricia A. Connelly, of Olean, passed away Monday (Feb. 24, 2020) at the home of her daughter, Carolyn, in Olean, after a lengthy illness.
Born June 6, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of Gorden and Margaret McCaa Huff. On Nov. 24, 1960, at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, she married Patrick J. Connelly, who predeceased her Oct. 2, 2003.
Patricia was a 1958 graduate of Olean High School.
She enjoyed raising her three children and also watching her grandchildren grow.
She became an active member of various organizations, including the Olean Elk's Lodge 491, where she served as past treasurer, and where she received the Elk of the Year award in 2002. She was a life member of the Olean Auxiliary Post 1619, as well as a life member of the Franklinville Aristocrats Club. She also belonged to the Allegany American Legion Post 892 Auxiliary.
She enjoyed camping, and traveling the country in her motor home, as well as cruising the Caribbean.
She is survived by three children, Michael Connelly of Olean, Carolyn Torrey of Olean and Judy (Steve) Darrow of Churchville; four grandchildren, Stephen (Keri) Darrow and Timothy Darrow, both of Churchville; and Patrick Connelly and Logan Connelly, both of Olean; a great-granddaughter, Lauryn Darrow of Churchville; a brother-in-law, Francis (Linda) Connelly of Olean; six sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Connelly of Olean, Anne Angora of Rochester, Maureen (Ed) Negron of Olean, Kate Connelly of Olean, Darlene Connelly of Olean and Dianna Connelly of Allegany; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Darrel Torrey in 2013; and four brothers-in-law, Joseph Connelly and his wife Patricia, Paul Connelly, James Connelly and Thomas Angora.
The family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020) in the funeral home. Rev. Patrick Melfi, rector of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Kinney Hose Co. Inc., 1310 Olean-Portville Road, Olean, NY 14760 or to Homecare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2020