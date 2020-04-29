|
|
OLEAN - Patricia A. Magnano, 87, of Olean, passed away peacefully, Saturday (April 25, 2020) at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Webster.
Born Jan. 29, 1933, in Olean, Pat was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Doris E. Bischalaney. On Sept. 1, 1956, in St. John's Church in Olean, she married Louis A. Magnano, who predeceased her on April 4, 2011.
Pat was a 1950 graduate of Olean High School. A devout Catholic, her faith was important to her. She was a long-time member of both St. John's Roman Catholic Church and St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church.
Pat owned and operated Cameo Clothing Store for Women in Olean. She served as past president for both the Boardmanville Elementary School PTA and the Ladies Golf Association at Bartlett Country Club.
She had spent many years raising her children, and supporting her husband's businesses - Blue Bird Coach Lines Inc. and Park Centre Development Inc. After his passing in 2011, Pat assumed the role of President and CEO of Park Centre Development Inc. She was very proud of her accomplishments and achievements while at the helm of the company. She took a lot of pride in continuing her husband's legacy by expanding their philanthropic commitments.
In her 40s she learned to ski and play tennis, and very much enjoyed these hobbies with her friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Gloria (John) Schembra of Webster; two sons, Ronald J. Magnano of Olean and Louis M. Magnano of Buffalo; three grandchildren, Louis A. Magnano II, Lea M. Magnano and Joseph F. Magnano; her daughter-in-law, Marsha Magnano of Buffalo; her brother, James (Claire) Bischalaney of Warsaw; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Stevens; and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" DiEdwardo.
Regretfully, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. John's Church in Olean. A memorial mass for the public will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, in the Magnano Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olean General Hospital, Mercy Flight, 515 Main St., Olean; or to the Warming House, 164 N. Union St., Olean.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 29, 2020