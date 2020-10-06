LYNDON - Patricia A. Provorse, of Abbott Road in the town of Lyndon, died Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at the Palliative Care unit at the Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Born April 14, 1935, in Olean, she was the daughter of Henry and Clara Skiver Jerge. In 1952, in Franklinville, she married Roy Provorse, who died Jan. 3, 2018.
Mrs. Provorse worked for 30 years, at Motorola, in Arcade. She enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo and traveling. Her other enjoyments included being an Elvis fan, watching Walker Texas Ranger and eating at the Waffle House on her many travels.
Surviving is a son, Roy (Cathy) Provorse Jr. of Ocean Springs, Miss.; two daughters, Roxanne (John) Linderman of Cuba and Robin (Keith) Close of Chuluota, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Jason Provorse, Julie Cloud, Jesse Rea, Joye Mott, Deanna Flint, Theresa Stangl, Brianne Schultz, Heather Allred and Ryan Close; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; two sisters, Rosemary (John) Newhand of Franklinville and Marion Stebbins of Ischua; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Twila May Provorse Klink; three brothers, Robert Jerge, Richard Jerge and Henry Jerge Jr.; two sisters, Loretta Tingue and Phyllis Spencer; and 2 great-grandchildren, Kara Rea and baby boy, Flint.
A graveside service will take place in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville, at a time and date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
