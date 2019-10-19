|
|
OLEAN - Patricia A. Putt, 74, of 120 E. Green St., entered into the arms of the Lord Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at her home, in the loving presence of her family.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at a time and place to be announced on Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019). Rev. Sean Obergfell, pastor of Believer's Chapel in Olean, will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in a following edition of the Olean Times Herald. Patti voiced her desire that donations in her memory be expressed with bouquets of flowers at her wake and funeral.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 19, 2019