Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Putt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Putt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Putt Obituary
OLEAN - Patricia A. Putt, 74, of 120 E. Green St., entered into the arms of the Lord Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at her home, in the loving presence of her family.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at a time and place to be announced on Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019). Rev. Sean Obergfell, pastor of Believer's Chapel in Olean, will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in a following edition of the Olean Times Herald. Patti voiced her desire that donations in her memory be expressed with bouquets of flowers at her wake and funeral.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.