SMETHPORT, Pa. - Patricia A. Robinson passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born Nov. 17, 1939, in Olean, N.Y., daughter of John and Jane Rybicki.
Mrs. Robinson/Rybicki was a graduate of Olean High School and was married in 1959, in Olean, to Eugene Neal Robinson, who passed in 1989.
She owned and operated the Ho-Sta-Geh Restaurant in Rock City, N.Y., from 1959 to 1979.
She later met Jerry Mix of Smethport, and together they traveled the United States on a motorcycle for many years.
She is survived by Jerry Mix of Smethport; her four children, Eugene Neal Robinson Jr. of Harwinton, Conn., Andrew J. Robinson of Coventry, Conn., Kimberly M. Robinson of Ocala, Fla. and Mark C. Robinson of Plymouth, Conn.; along with six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Rybicki; and a sister, Loretta Ranallo.
A graveside service at 11 a.m. will be held Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, N.Y., with the Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor of St. Elizabeth Church, Smethport, officiating. All are welcome to attend.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Smethport Senior Center.
