Patricia A. Steiner
1944 - 2020
MACHIAS - Patricia A. Steiner, of Brown Road, Machias, died Monday (May 4, 2020) after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 76.

She was born April 28, 1944, in Brooklyn, to Raymond and Anna Theiling. On Oct. 25, 1963, she married James W. Steiner, of Ellicottville, to start a career in upstate and raise her family. She had two sons, James Steiner Jr. and Christopher Steiner, both of Franklinville.

She attended Ocean Side High School, Ocean Side, Long Island. Upon graduation she attended Nursing Academy in Long Island to become a nurse.

She worked at Motorola in Arcade for many years, Market Basket in Yorkshire and later as a people greeter at Wal-Mart in Springville, where she retired.

She had four grandchildren, Sherry (James) Groff, Megan, Evelyn and Amber Steiner; and a great-grandson, Colby James Groff of Buffalo. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Frances Theiling of Kansas City, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Theiling when she was only 8 years old; her mother, Anna Hengerly Theiling in 2005; her brother, Raymond Theiling; and a granddaughter; Rachel Steiner. Their family is together once again with their Lord in Heaven.

She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Due to this virus we have today, there will be no viewing or visitation, but we will celebrate a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Machias.

Memorials may be made to Cattaraugus County Hospice.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 6, 2020.
