AURORA, Ill. - Patricia Agnes Feiden Marrone, 83, of Aurora, previously residing in Eldred, Pa., passed away at the assisted living home of her choice, near her childhood roots, on Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019).
She was born in Aurora, on Sept. 14, 1935, to George and Margaret McNearney Feiden.
Pat graduated from Madonna High School, in Aurora, and began working at Hartford Insurance Chicago, and then Aurora Redi-Mix, soon after.
She married Charles Marrone and moved to Eldred, where she established her family, and raised her four children, which she would tell you, was her most proud accomplishment.
In 1982, she began working for the Hamlin Bank (First National Bank) in Eldred, and retired in 2014, as an assistant branch manager/loan officer. For over 30 years, she enjoyed her co-workers and customers, and took great pride in her small town community, and the many friendships she built, while working at the bank.
Pat was very involved with her kid's activities and served as the Eldred-Boro PTO president and treasurer, and participated in many of the Otto Eldred Sports Booster functions.
Faithful, she was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary. She also spent time assisting with the Boy Scouts, and was an avid bowler, on the First National Bank Bowling Team.
Pat enjoyed packing the kids in the station wagon, for many month-long summer vacation visits to Aurora, where the majority of her family lived. She found cooking very satisfying, and loved paging though Taste of Home and Woman's Day magazines, for recipes to try. She was always delighted to share her German potato salad and picnic baked beans, and canned many jars of dilly beans, tomatoes and pickles!
She also enjoyed having her family at the house for Christmas smorgasbord dinners! Many hours were spent enjoying coffee; completing crossword puzzles; and watching Wheel of Fortune, in the comfort of her home. Not an Eldred original, the friendships she made in the sweet, small town of Eldred, were treasured deeply in her heart to the end.
May 2017, Pat traveled to reside in Aurora, by her sister Jane, at the Neighbors Next Door assisted living home. There she was in the care of so many wonderful women who treated her so special. She cherished those who gave their time, and included her on holidays, and appreciated all the cards and calls from back in Eldred.
She is survived by her children, Ray Marrone, Marty (Tracy) Marrone, Tricia (Tadd) Torrey and Jimmy (Christina) Marrone; her grandchildren, Anthony (Tanika) Marrone, Andrew (Lynea) Marrone, Christy, Patrick and Olivia Torrey, Alexander and Joshua Marrone; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Peters; two sisters-in-law, Donna Feiden and Maryanne Feiden; a brother, Tom (Joanne) Feiden; and several of the most fabulous nieces and nephews ever.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marge Carlson; two brothers, Jerry and James B. Feiden; two brothers-in-law, Ed Peters and Ken Carlson.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Raphael Church, in Eldred, with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael Cemetery, in Eldred.
Memorials may be made to the or the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 16, 2019