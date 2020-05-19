GREECE - Patricia Ann was born in Olean on Sept. 20, 1931, and went home on May 4, 2020 at age 88, to be with her parents, Beaumont and Margaret Furniss Davidson Thompson and stepfather, Lloyd Thompson.
Patricia was a retiree of Xerox Corp., a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and a member of the Pioneer Club.
She enjoyed playing her accordion years ago, in Olean, where she played at local meetings. She enjoyed her flower gardens; bowling; swimming in their pool; and she took a special interest in maintaining her home.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John W. Laluk; a son, David (Susan); a daughter, Nancy (David) Fairley; grandchildren, Kathryn (Dan) Kingsley and Steven Laluk; a great-grandson, William Kingsley; a nephew, Thomas Laluk; a niece, Lynn Laluk; and god-daughter, Alane Mammino.
Patricia's interment will be held privately in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
For more information and to sign her online guestbook, visit meesonfamily.com.
Patricia was a retiree of Xerox Corp., a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and a member of the Pioneer Club.
She enjoyed playing her accordion years ago, in Olean, where she played at local meetings. She enjoyed her flower gardens; bowling; swimming in their pool; and she took a special interest in maintaining her home.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John W. Laluk; a son, David (Susan); a daughter, Nancy (David) Fairley; grandchildren, Kathryn (Dan) Kingsley and Steven Laluk; a great-grandson, William Kingsley; a nephew, Thomas Laluk; a niece, Lynn Laluk; and god-daughter, Alane Mammino.
Patricia's interment will be held privately in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
For more information and to sign her online guestbook, visit meesonfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2020.