Patricia Ann Monahan-Cronin
1934 - 2020
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Patricia Ann Monahan-Cronin, 86, of The Villages, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Patricia was born Jan. 10, 1934, to Mr. and Mrs. Albert McDonnell of Carbondale, Pa. She married Gerald James Monahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Monahan, Carbondale, in St. Rose Lina Church, Carbondale, on April 12, 1958. They were married 42 years. Gerald Monahan passed on June 26, 2000.

She was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School of Carbondale.

Patricia began her career in the business office of St. Joseph's Hospital, Carbondale, and later worked in the patient Admissions Office at the General Hospital, Carbondale.

Patricia Ann Monahan met Gerald Patrick Cronin in 2003. They were inseparable from then on, and they married in July, 2010. They resided in The Villages and were members of St. Marks Catholic Church. Patricia enjoyed a beautiful second chance at love and together the couple enjoyed an active lifestyle and wonderful friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Cronin; four children; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Marks Catholic Church, located at 5323 East CR-42, Summerfield.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Marks Catholic Church
